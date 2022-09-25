Chico police arrest man on suspicion of planning ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Chico on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas style” mass shooting, authorities said.

The Chico Police Department’s SWAT team took Dallas Marsh into custody about 9 a.m. at a Super 8 Motel where he was staying.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant after learning that Marsh was allegedly “making criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a Las Vegas style mass shooting with a specified deadline,” the department said in a statement.

World & Nation Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen At least 59 people were killed and 527 were injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

Advertisement

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds were wounded in Las Vegas in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival from a nearby hotel. The attack was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

It is not clear how authorities were made aware of Marsh’s alleged plot and how long they knew about it before his arrest. Officials could not immediately be reached to provide further information.

Authorities allege that Marsh battered an officer with a table while he was being interviewed and threatened to kill other officers and their families.