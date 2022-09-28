L.A. County supervisors propose adopting permanent rental protections

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday proposed adopting several rental assistance programs on a permanent basis as rental protections are set to expire at the end of the year, many of which were put in place during the early days of the pandemic.

Some of the proposals would be the first of their kind in L.A. County, including allowing tenants to avoid being evicted if they fall behind on about a month’s worth of rent.

While evictions or unlawful detainers did not completely stop during the pandemic, many of the rental protections cut down the number of evictions. County staff plan to embark on a massive outreach effort to let tenants and landlords know that those protections will dissolve.

The county will push to make several rental assistance programs permanent, which will help low-income tenants with access to legal services, rental assistance and establishing limitations on the types of questions landlords can ask renters.

County staff will come back to the supervisors over the next few months with an analysis of the proposed updates.

Other proposals include establishing monetary thresholds for nonpayment evictions, meaning that a landlord could in theory be blocked by the courts if a tenant owes less than a certain amount on their rent. The county will also consider providing assistance to mom-and-pop landlords who could see some form of assistance if they promise not to evict a tenant during a certain period of time.

Rent increases could be capped for some apartment units to 3% through 2024.

“We want people who owe, like, a third of one month’s rent not to be kicked out,” Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said during the board meeting.

Supervisors Kuehl and Hilda Solis co-authored many of the proposals.

Solis said the recent results from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s homeless count showed a 4% increase in people experiencing homelessness.

“As a County, we understand this number could have been greater if it weren’t for the many relief programs we enacted these past two and a half years,” Solis said in a statement.

The motion passed 4 to 1, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting her dissenting vote.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Kuehl also asked county staff to make the eviction support program, Stay Housed L.A., a permanent program for low-income tenants that would be maintained under the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. The aim of the program would be to provide legal defense for tenants by 2027.

“The challenges that tenants in eviction cases encounter when seeking legal aid are indicative of a large gap between the civil legal needs of low-income people and the resources available to meet those needs,” Mitchell and Kuehl said in their proposal.

In a letter to the board, the Valley Industry & Commerce Assn. said the proposals on limiting landlords screening questions was submitted with no input from landlords.

“These changes will further burden landlords who are already struggling under the tenant protections granted at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Victor Berrellez, chair with Valley Industry & Commerce Assn.