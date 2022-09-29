Supporters abandon L.A. City Council candidate Danielle Sandoval after wage theft report

A longtime labor rights expert has rescinded his endorsement of Los Angeles City Council candidate Danielle Sandoval, saying he advised her nearly two months ago that she needed to resolve wage theft claims targeting her restaurant.

Victor Narro, who teaches labor studies at UCLA, said he urged Sandoval on Aug. 5 to contact the Wage Justice Center, a nonprofit group that has been trying to collect money owed to former employees of Caliente Cantina, a restaurant that Sandoval opened in San Pedro in 2014 and later closed.

Narro, who sits on the Wage Justice Center’s board, said he withdrew his endorsement Friday, after The Times reported that wage cases involving four of the restaurant’s workers are still outstanding — seven years after the state’s labor commissioner ruled in their favor. He called that article the “tipping point.”

“I cannot endorse a candidate that engages in wage theft and then doesn’t do anything to address it,” he said in an interview. “She hasn’t stepped up to take responsibility.”

Labor rights advocate Victor Narro, pictured in 2017, withdrew his endorsement of Danielle Sandoval, a candidate for Los Angeles City Council, over her handling of wage theft claims. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Narro is not the only Sandoval supporter to pull back. On Tuesday, the political action committee known as California Women’s List confirmed that it had withdrawn its endorsement. On Wednesday, the political group Fund Her said it has also pulled its support.

Neither group would provide details. But a third organization, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights Los Angeles Action Fund, said recent coverage of the four wage theft cases spurred its board to review its endorsement of Sandoval.

“Obviously, these allegations of wage theft are very serious to CHIRLA. They are contrary to our mission and values,” said Hilda Delgado, spokeswoman for the group. “For this reason, the board is reviewing and voting to consider pulling their endorsement.”

Sandoval, running to replace Councilman Joe Buscaino in the Nov. 8 election, said in a statement that she had a payroll company and shift managers who managed compensation at the restaurant. Her spokesman, Rick Thomas, disputed Narro’s description of events, saying Sandoval’s lawyer took “immediate action” after learning of the workers’ claims.

Thomas said Sandoval’s lawyer learned of the allegations in late July and contacted the Wage Justice Center, which is retained by the state’s labor commissioner, by early August. The lawyer is now working on a “swift resolution,” he said.

“Victor Narro is not accurate in his assumption Sandoval did not take action or responsibility,” he said, “and it is irresponsible on his part to make such a statement.”

The labor commissioner concluded in 2015 that Cantina Investments, while doing business as Caliente Cantina, failed to pay four of its employees for work they had performed — a violation of state labor law commonly referred to as wage theft. State agencies later placed $37,000 in liens on Cantina Investments, a company that Sandoval helped form in 2014, according to state and county business records.

Paola Laverde, a spokeswoman for the Department of Industrial Relations, which oversees the labor commissioner’s office, provided a different timetable to The Times, saying an attorney for Sandoval contacted the Wage Justice Center on Sept. 15, then stopped responding to inquiries soon afterward.

The Times first contacted Sandoval about the wage cases on Sept. 15.

“The attorney for Ms. Sandoval contacted the Wage Justice Center again this morning,” Laverde said Wednesday. “There has still not been any payment.”

Sandoval has discussed her experiences in business throughout the campaign, identifying herself on the ballot as an entrepreneur.

Narro, who endorsed Sandoval in July, said he emailed Sandoval and her campaign staff about the wage cases eight weeks ago, after learning about them from the head of the Wage Justice Center. “I expressed my deep concern, and asked her to address it immediately,” he said.

Narro said he became disillusioned a week later, after being told by a staffer at the Wage Justice Center that the group had not been contacted by Sandoval. That organization had already sent two letters in June to Cantina Investments, which had assigned Sandoval as its agent to receive legal communications, saying that two of the restaurant’s former employees are owed a combined $12,271.

Sandoval, in her statement, said the controversy shows that the status quo “will say or do anything” to hold on to power.

“The timing of the allegations against Cantina Investments LLC are suspect and meant to distract you from what is really going on here,” she said. “The status quo is lashing out ... because they know residents in Wilmington, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Watts and San Pedro are tired of being ignored by City Hall.”

The Times reported last week that three of the four workers at Caliente Cantina — who earned between $10 and $12 per hour — identified Sandoval as the restaurant’s owner, testifying about their interactions with her in 2015. One testified that Sandoval “kept giving excuses” after he asked to be paid for nearly three weeks’ work.

Sandoval has given different descriptions of her role at Caliente Cantina. In one interview, she said she was the restaurant’s owner. During another, she said she was a managing partner. On Wednesday, she described herself as an “affiliate” of Cantina Investments.

Tim McOsker, shown in 2020, is running against Danielle Sandoval for a seat on the L.A. City Council. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Attorney Tim McOsker, Sandoval’s opponent in the race, criticized Sandoval for loaning her campaign $37,000 at a time when her restaurant’s workers were still seeking payment.

“I appreciate that several individuals and organizations representing progressive values appear to have come to the conclusion that they can’t in good conscience support a candidate who chose not to pay workers, but instead put tens of thousands of dollars into her own campaign,” he said in a text message.

Sandoval has been waging a competitive campaign, placing second in the June 7 primary and securing endorsements from United Teachers Los Angeles and the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, which operates separately from the newsroom.

Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez, an emerging voice in L.A.'s progressive political scene, has urged her supporters to donate to Sandoval’s council campaign. On Monday, Sandoval touted endorsements from two of her opponents in the June 7 primary — businessman Anthony Santich and Bryant Odega, an environmental justice activist.

Odega acknowledged that both candidates “have their flaws.” But he said he is standing by Sandoval — and would never support McOsker, a former City Hall lobbyist who represented the Los Angeles Police Department officers union.

“I just can’t trust someone with that kind of work history,” he said.

Narro said he originally endorsed Sandoval because he considered her to be a “great progressive” — and because the council needs more women of color. He voiced frustration that the four workers in the Caliente Cantina case have waited seven years for payment.

If Sandoval knew about the wage claims in July, she should have addressed the situation immediately, he said.

“Wage theft is pervasive in L.A.,” he said. “And it matters how you handle a situation that involves wage theft.”