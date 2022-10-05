Advertisement
California

Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer shot and killed on ‘Rust’ set

A man with a white beard wearing a hat stands on a movie set
A photo released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shows Alec Baldwin on set immediately following the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza on “Rust.”
(Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Nearly a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film “Rust” in an incident involving a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin in New Mexico, the Hutchins’ family and Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

The lawsuit was filed in February in Santa Fe, N.M., against the film’s production companies, producers, other members of the crew and Baldwin.

As part of the deal, Matthew Hutchins, widower of Hutchins, will be an executive producer on “Rust,” which will resume production in January 2023, according to multiple reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

