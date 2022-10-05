Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit with family of cinematographer shot and killed on ‘Rust’ set

Nearly a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film “Rust” in an incident involving a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin in New Mexico, the Hutchins’ family and Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

The lawsuit was filed in February in Santa Fe, N.M., against the film’s production companies, producers, other members of the crew and Baldwin.

As part of the deal, Matthew Hutchins, widower of Hutchins, will be an executive producer on “Rust,” which will resume production in January 2023, according to multiple reports.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.