Advertisement
Share
California

Antisemitic fliers distributed at San Marino, Pasadena homes at the start of Yom Kippur

Bags containing fliers with antisemitic messages left on a driveway
Bags containing fliers with antisemitic messages were distributed in San Marino and Pasadena on the start of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Plastic bags containing fliers with antisemitic messages were left on driveways and in front of homes in San Marino and Pasadena at the start of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

A San Marino resident noticed someone placed a flier on their driveway, and they reported the incident to police around 11 p.m. Fliers were left on several driveways throughout the San Gabriel Valley city, but the placement appears to be random and not targeted at any particular groups in the neighborhood, according to the San Marino Police Department.

The items were placed inside plastic bags with rocks and contained antisemitic messages and COVID-19 conspiracies. The fliers state that they were “distributed randomly without malicious intent,” police said in a Facebook post.

Photo shows immigrant family looking at Statue of Liberty from Ellis Island. c1930

Television

Review: Ken Burns issues a chilling warning with ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’

Filmmaker Ken Burns’ latest documentary series, ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust,’ draws parallels to the recent rise in American nationalism and antisemitism.

There were no reports of property damage or any other activities stemming from the incident. Police interviewed residents and some offered to share surveillance footage from their homes if they are able to spot any suspicious individuals or vehicles. Detectives will investigate the incident, but San Marino was not alone, because fliers were also found in southern part of Pasadena, according to Lisa Derderian, a city spokesperson.

The fliers were found Wednesday morning and police said they have documented the addresses where they were left. Police said they will also increase patrols in the area.

“The City of Pasadena takes a zero-tolerance position against all forms of hate speech, which has no place in our city especially on the highest Jewish holiday of the year,” the city of Pasadena said in a written statement. “The distribution of [antisemitic] flyers goes against the values of our city and its residents. We recognize many are hurt by these disgusting acts and know Pasadena residents stand together and speak out against hatred in all forms.”

Advertisement

Antisemitic fliers were left on the front doors of homes in Beverly Hills in April, the morning after the first Passover Seder. The fliers began with the statement, “Every Single Aspect of The Ukraine-Russia War is Jewish,” and it was followed by a list of government officials.

FILE - This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport News, Va., on Jan. 13, 2021. Packer, the Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt, has been sentenced to 75 days of imprisonment. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP, File)

World & Nation

Rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets prison term

A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is to serve 75 days in prison.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement