LAX’s Tom Bradley terminal briefly cleared after suspicious package found

The Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was briefly cleared Sunday afternoon after a security dog alerted authorities to a suspicious package, officials said.

Airport officials sent out a tweet about 1:40 p.m., warning that passengers and vehicle traffic would be asked to avoid certain areas during the investigation due to a suspicious package.

But about 15 minutes later, officials sent another tweet, saying, “The item has been cleared as safe by police. The terminal and traffic will be getting back to normal ASAP. Thank you for your patience as safety comes first.”

The initial warning seemed to cause some confusion among passengers. Pictures posted on social media appeared to show people being evacuated from the terminal.