Flash flood warning issued for Inland Empire storm that could cause debris flows

Search and rescue crews in helmets work outside a destroyed home surrounded by mud and debris
Search and rescue teams sift through mud and debris Sept. 13 in Forest Falls after heavy rain. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned that a thunderstorm could bring further destructive debris flows.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon over recently burned areas in the Inland Empire has prompted a flash flood warning from meteorologists who say the rainfall could lead to debris flows.

The warning for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scars will be in place until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen, with an expected rate of up to 1 inch per hour, meteorologists said.

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the weather service said. “Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Apple and El Dorado burn scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.”

Among the communities that could be affected are Yucaipa, southern Mt. San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.

“If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety,” the weather service said. “Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely.”

The warning comes about a month after the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought 2.4 inches of rain within an hour to Forest Falls, a mountain community north of Oak Glen, producing an immense debris flow that damaged or destroyed 16 homes and left a 62-year-old woman dead.

Authorities had warned that any significant rainfall over the El Dorado fire burn scar could lead to devastating debris flows.

The blaze, which broke out Sept. 5, 2020, west of Oak Glen, burned 22,744 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Charles Morton, a 39-year-old Big Bear hotshot firefighter, died Sept. 17 while fighting the blaze after he was “burned over,” according to a U.S. Forest Service incident report.

Authorities later concluded that the fire was sparked by a pyrotechnic device from a gender-reveal party held at a park in Yucaipa.

The Apple fire was sparked July 31, 2020, by a malfunctioning diesel vehicle in Cherry Valley and burned 33,424 acres before being contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Meteorologists with the weather service in Oxnard said a flood watch remains active until 10 p.m. for the Antelope Valley and interior Los Angeles County mountains (excluding the Santa Monica Mountains), including the 2020 Bobcat fire burn scar.

In a 4:22 p.m. tweet, the meteorologists said they were watching “some activity on rain radar making its way westward from Orange County towards southern [Los Angeles County] that has potential for some showers or lightning.”

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

