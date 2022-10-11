Advertisement
California

Man killed in police shooting after crashing stolen truck in Wilmington, LAPD says

Officers stand next to a patrol car behind police tape.
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by police in Wilmington on Tuesday morning.
(OnScene.TV)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A man died in a shooting with police officers early Tuesday after he crashed a stolen truck in Wilmington and tried to flee, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At about 3:30 a.m., police officers were pursuing a stolen truck near Quay Avenue and E Street, according to LAPD social media posts. A man in his 40s was driving the vehicle, and after the crash, he got out of the truck and ran away, the LAPD said.

Officers chased the man on foot and shot him, police said. The man was taken into custody. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A screen shot from video shows what appeared to be the suspect vehicle crashed on the side of the road.

The man’s handguns were at the scene and will be booked as evidence, police said. No bystanders or officers were wounded during the shooting. The incident is under investigation.

The area around Quay Avenue from Anaheim to D streets will remain closed for several hours, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

