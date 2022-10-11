Man killed in police shooting after crashing stolen truck in Wilmington, LAPD says
A man died in a shooting with police officers early Tuesday after he crashed a stolen truck in Wilmington and tried to flee, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
At about 3:30 a.m., police officers were pursuing a stolen truck near Quay Avenue and E Street, according to LAPD social media posts. A man in his 40s was driving the vehicle, and after the crash, he got out of the truck and ran away, the LAPD said.
Officers chased the man on foot and shot him, police said. The man was taken into custody. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Teen girl killed with father in freeway shootout may have fired at deputies, sheriff says
“Evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies,” the San Bernardino County sheriff said Wednesday.
The man’s handguns were at the scene and will be booked as evidence, police said. No bystanders or officers were wounded during the shooting. The incident is under investigation.
The area around Quay Avenue from Anaheim to D streets will remain closed for several hours, according to an LAPD spokesperson.
Get Group Therapy
Life is stressful. Our weekly mental wellness newsletter can help.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.