Man wanted for killing wife, abducting daughter dies in freeway shootout in Hesperia

A man suspected of killing his wife and abducting his 15-year-old daughter in Fontana was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday after a high-speed pursuit ended on Interstate 15 in Hesperia, authorities said.

Anthony Graziano, 45, was involved in a shootout with deputies as he fled in a white pickup, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies opened fire on the truck at the end of the pursuit, shooting Graziano and a female passenger, believed to be his daughter, Savannah Graziano, said Brittany Rios, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Department.

Anthony Graziano died at the scene and the female was taken to a nearby hospital, Rios said.

The Sheriff’s Department said it received 911 calls on Tuesday morning of people reporting sightings of Graziano or his daughter in Barstow, prompting deputies to try to pull over the truck, and sparking a high-speed pursuit, Rios said. Instead of stopping, authorities said, Graziano fired multiple times at deputies from the rear window of the truck.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Graziano and his daughter, who were last seen in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier. Authorities described Graziano as armed and dangerous.

The Fontana Police Department found Graziano’s wife with multiple gunshot wounds near Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive Monday morning. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Tuesday’s pursuit came to an end on Interstate 15, between Bear Valley Road and Joshua Road, Rios said. People were being asked to avoid the area due to a heavy police presence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.