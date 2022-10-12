Advertisement
Share
California

Bay Area tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper

By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

A Bay Area tree trimmer died Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man was cutting trees on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park just before 1 p.m., when the accident occurred, according to the Menlo Police Department.

The worker was already dead of his injuries by the time police responded to the scene. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department rapidly reversed a decision to put its social media accounts on hiatus and halt releasing records that show how long it takes rescuers to respond to calls for help.

California

Tree trimmer dies 50 feet off the ground in Sherman Oaks

A neighbor spotted the man dangling upside down and called authorities around noon.

Video of the scene showed police and firefighters at the coned-off scene, with tree branches lying in the street next to the wood chipper.

Other workers were also at the scene at the time of the incident.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

“We all feel sick and sad,” neighbor Lisa Mitchell told KGO-TV in the Bay Area.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement