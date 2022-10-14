Advertisement
1 dead, 12 injured in Pomona after vehicle crashes into food vendor

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
One person was killed and 12 others were injured Friday night after a motorist plowed into a food vendor in Pomona.

Firefighters were called at 7:43 p.m. to the area of Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, said Imy Velderrain, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Arriving units found 13 victims, Velderrain said. One person was declared dead at the scene, three were classified as critical medical transports, seven as delayed medical transports, and two people declined ambulance transport against medical advice.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

A Pomona Police Department officer said a watch commander was not available to provide information or answer questions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

