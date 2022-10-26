Advertisement
Culver City motorcycle officer injured in crash

A map shows where a police officer was injured in a crash south of Culver City
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A Culver City motorcycle officer was injured in an on-duty crash Wednesday night.

The male officer was transported to a hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Chris Ferrier, a Culver City Police Department spokesperson. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately available, but his injures aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m., Ferrier said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department will be handling the investigation, and the scene at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Center Drive will close streets “for a few hours,” according to a tweet by LAPD Lt. Matthew Ensley.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

