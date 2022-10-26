Culver City motorcycle officer injured in crash
A Culver City motorcycle officer was injured in an on-duty crash Wednesday night.
The male officer was transported to a hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Chris Ferrier, a Culver City Police Department spokesperson. The officer’s condition wasn’t immediately available, but his injures aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m., Ferrier said.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department will be handling the investigation, and the scene at the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Center Drive will close streets “for a few hours,” according to a tweet by LAPD Lt. Matthew Ensley.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
