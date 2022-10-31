Man spotted in wheelchair on 405 Freeway in West L.A. over the weekend

A man in a wheelchair was spotted on the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles Saturday evening, according to news reports. The man was not hurt and was detained by the California Highway Patrol just before midnight.

The man, wearing a flannel shirt and a blue surgical face mask, was seen propelling himself on the busy freeway, according to video from news station KTLA. He first traveled in the slow lane, then moved into a middle lane. Drivers were forced to slam on their brakes as the man continued to wheel himself in lanes, and at one point a motorist drove behind the man in the wheelchair with hazard lights flashing. A videographer could be heard yelling at the man to get out of the freeway, but he did not respond.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol eventually stopped and detained the man somewhere near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to news reports.

CHP officials said the incident was reported as a pedestrian on the freeway but did not have any additional information about the man’s status or whether he was cited. Reports of pedestrians on the freeway are not uncommon, said CHP Officer Alicia Kolter.

Advertisement

“In Southern California, there are many instances of pedestrians reported walking on the freeway,” Kolter said. “Because this pedestrian was in a wheelchair changes it slightly, but not much.”