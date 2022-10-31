Advertisement
Share
California

More than 200 cats, dogs seized from Antelope Valley rescue where six dead animals were found

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles County personnel seized nearly 200 cats and dozens of dogs and found several dead animals during a search of a rescue facility in the Antelope Valley last week, authorities said Monday.

The search warrant was served Oct. 26 after the facility allegedly exceeded animal limits and did not provide medical care for animals, failing to comply with state and county laws, L.A. County Animal Care and Control said in a release.

The agency did not identify the facility by name but said it is in Littlerock, a community just east of Palmdale.

“Providing safe and humane care to animals is required by local and state law,” said Marcia Mayeda, director of Animal Care and Control. “Our department stands committed to protecting animals and ensuring they receive the care they need.”

Advertisement

FILE - Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith walks to a news conference in Cupertino, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011. A former manager for a security company who implicated a Santa Clara County Sheriff's captain and others in an alleged bribery scheme to trade political donations supporting the sheriff in exchange for concealed-carry weapons has testified in the civil corruption trial against her. Smith has not been directly implicated in the two criminal indictments that ensnared her undersheriff and a captain. But if the jury finds just one count to be true, she would be removed from office early.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

California

Longtime Santa Clara County sheriff steps down amid corruption trial

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith stepped down before a jury reached a verdict in the civil corruption trial that could have led to her removal from office.

The search involved 25 Animal Care and Control personnel, including animal cruelty investigators and a forensic veterinarian.

Investigators found 195 cats, 43 dogs and six dead animals at the facility.

“Findings in the facility included animals in inhumane living conditions and evidence of the practice of medical care without a veterinary license,” the agency said.

The confiscated animals were distributed to seven L.A. County care centers and are undergoing evaluation and treatment. They will not immediately be made available for adoption.

Investigative reports are being prepared for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, Animal Care and Control said.

“Animal rescue organizations are responsible for providing the basic needs for housing, nutrition, and health of all animals in their care,” the agency said. “The quality of life of the animals must be a priority.”

CaliforniaAnimals & Pets
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement