25 dogs set loose during break-in at SoCal shelter: Louise the Chihuahua still missing

Dozens of dogs were set loose from a San Bernardino animal shelter after someone broke into the facility armed with bolt cutters and broke the locks on multiple kennels, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a break-in at the city Department of Animal Services early Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Surveillance camera video shows someone in a hoodie — and more than half a dozen dogs — leaving the scene by foot and paw. Authorities have since detained a person of interest on unrelated charges.

“We are shocked by this event,” said Kristine Watson, San Bernardino’s animal services director. “The safety and well-being of the animals in our care are our top priority, and this action put many of our dogs in danger.”

The intruder broke into the shelter around 3:30 a.m. and released around 25 dogs. Officers and shelter staff have been able to recover almost all of them — save for a cream-colored Chihuahua named Louise, who remains missing.

Watson urged anyone with information on Louise’s whereabouts to contact Animal Services at (909) 998-4000.

“Her safety is of utmost concern, and we are hopeful that someone will recognize her and help us bring her back,” she said.

Four of the dogs were found in a dumpster by the shelter. They were examined by the Animal Services veterinarian team, and are all in good condition and expected to be available for adoption within a few days.

The shelter has more than 300 dogs in its care and is looking for adopters, foster homes and donations.

“The support from the community as word has gotten out about the break-in has been overwhelming,” Watson said. “There are so many amazing animals at the shelter. We hope this will inspire area residents to visit our shelter.”