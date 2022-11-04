Advertisement
L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia closed after mother bear, cubs spotted on grounds

A peacock hangs out near a bench at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. The arboretum was closed Friday after a bear and two cubs were spotted on the grounds.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed and its patrons evacuated Friday afternoon after a mother bear and two cubs were spotted on the grounds, according to authorities.

The mother bear and cubs were last seen sleeping in the 127-acre arboretum grounds, California Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tim Daly said. A specialist with the state agency was expected to visit the arboretum Friday afternoon to investigate the situation.

The grounds were closed and all guests were escorted out, a spokesperson for the arboretum said.

The arboretum is home to a variety of wildlife, including ducks, herons, turtles and peacocks.

A photographer with KNBC 4 news posted a photo on social media showing a group of elementary school kids on a field trip who spotted the bears. The photographer also shared an image of a bear running around the grounds.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

