L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia closed after mother bear, cubs spotted on grounds
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed and its patrons evacuated Friday afternoon after a mother bear and two cubs were spotted on the grounds, according to authorities.
The mother bear and cubs were last seen sleeping in the 127-acre arboretum grounds, California Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Tim Daly said. A specialist with the state agency was expected to visit the arboretum Friday afternoon to investigate the situation.
The grounds were closed and all guests were escorted out, a spokesperson for the arboretum said.
The arboretum is home to a variety of wildlife, including ducks, herons, turtles and peacocks.
A photographer with KNBC 4 news posted a photo on social media showing a group of elementary school kids on a field trip who spotted the bears. The photographer also shared an image of a bear running around the grounds.
This is a developing story.
