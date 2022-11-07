Record $1.9-billion Powerball lottery drawing delayed over security requirements

The drawing for a record Powerball lottery jackpot was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery needed more time to meet security requirements, officials said.

California Lottery officials confirmed the delay in a tweet Monday night but did not name the lottery in question.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the officials said. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available.”

A drawing for the $1.9-billion jackpot had been scheduled for 7:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to Powerball’s website.

The Powerball jackpot varies depending on how many numbers a player correctly guesses. To take the top prize, players must match the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

Since someone won the prize Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.