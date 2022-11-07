Advertisement
California

Record $1.9-billion Powerball lottery drawing delayed over security requirements

A customer holds up lottery tickets in front of a liquor store clerk
A customer buys Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne last month.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
The drawing for a record Powerball lottery jackpot was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery needed more time to meet security requirements, officials said.

California Lottery officials confirmed the delay in a tweet Monday night but did not name the lottery in question.

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the officials said. “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available.”

A drawing for the $1.9-billion jackpot had been scheduled for 7:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to Powerball’s website.

The Powerball jackpot varies depending on how many numbers a player correctly guesses. To take the top prize, players must match the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

Since someone won the prize Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

