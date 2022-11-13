Advertisement
Share
California

Santa Ana wind conditions expected this week, raising fire risk in Southern California

People walk along the water on Santa Monica beach with a pier and amusement park rides in the background.
Strong Santa Ana wind conditions are expected to continue throughout the week in Southern California. Pictured are beachgoers along Santa Monica beach in January 2021.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
Share

Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds are expected to continue throughout the week in Southern California, potentially sparking fire weather conditions in some areas, forecasters said Sunday.

Residents should prepare for gusty winds Tuesday to Thursday with a slight pause before another round of strong gusts Saturday and Sunday, said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. They are expected to be the strongest Santa Ana wind conditions so far this season.

“It’s going to be a pretty impressive event,” Thompson said.

Residents should brace themselves for downed trees, power outages and fire weather issues in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, he said.

Advertisement

Widespread wind gusts are expected to begin Tuesday morning and reach 35 to 55 mph across most of the region. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible in mountain passes and canyons, Thompson said. Winds will begin to die down Thursday afternoon. A lull is expected for Friday before winds pick up again Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-70s throughout the week while dry conditions persist, he said. Humidity will gradually lower to near critical levels at 15% to 30% in some areas.

There is a potential for fire weather conditions in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, which didn’t receive as much rain as their neighbors in Orange County, the Inland Empire and San Diego.

“Just because we got the rain recently doesn’t mean we got enough to end the fire season,” Thompson said of Ventura and L.A. counties. “The potential is there for fire with these winds.”

California
Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement