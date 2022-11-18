Advertisement
California

Did you buy a home in SoCal at the peak of the market? We want to hear from you

Rows of homes in an aerial view of Huntington Beach in April
Because of rising interest rates, home prices in Southern California are falling and some recent buyers may find themselves underwater on their mortgages.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
Buying a home is usually the biggest investment someone makes in their life, leading to second-guessing about when is the right time to take the plunge.

At the moment, Southern California home prices are falling and are now 5.4% below the peak reached in May, according to Zillow.

Prices have turned negative because of rising mortgage rates, and many experts predict home values will decline further. That raises the prospect that homeowners will increasingly be underwater on their loans — that is, owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth.

The risk is greatest for people who bought in spring or early summer 2022.

If that is you, The Times would like to speak with you.

