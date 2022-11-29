Advertisement
Man arrested after nearly scaling 54-story Ritz-Carlton in downtown L.A.

The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott hotels
The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles in March 2020. A man has been arrested Tuesday after climbing near the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A man has been arrested after climbing near the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The person was reported climbing the hotel-condo tower shortly before 9 a.m., according to Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Video posted on Twitter showed an antiabortion banner hung on the side of the Ritz-Carlton and what appears to be a person standing outside the building.

He was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m., according to the LAPD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

