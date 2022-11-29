Man arrested after nearly scaling 54-story Ritz-Carlton in downtown L.A.

A man has been arrested after climbing near the top of the 54-story Ritz-Carlton skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The person was reported climbing the hotel-condo tower shortly before 9 a.m., according to Officer Melissa Podany, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Video posted on Twitter showed an antiabortion banner hung on the side of the Ritz-Carlton and what appears to be a person standing outside the building.

He was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m., according to the LAPD.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.