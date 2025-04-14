Advertisement
California

Naked man arrested after walking around Disneyland’s New Orleans Square

A wide view of New Orleans Square
A crowd in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square in 2015.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Karen GarciaStaff Writer 

Disneyland guests were momentarily evacuated from New Orleans Square Saturday evening when a naked man exposed himself to parkgoers.

Video posted on Instagram showed the unclothed man climbing onto the entrance of Tiana’s Place, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant that pays homage to the Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Disneyland staff can be seen directing park guests away from the area.

A person on Reddit said they were at the park during the incident Saturday and saw the man climb a tree.

A Disneyland spokesperson declined to comment and deferred questions to the Anaheim Police Department.

At 10 p.m., Anaheim police responded to the park where security guards had detained the naked man, said Matt Sutter, a department spokesperson.

Sutter said the man was 38 years old and provided police with a Calgary address. He was booked on suspicion of trespassing, public nudity and being under the influence of narcotics, Sutter said.

