Small plane crashes at Torrance airport

A small plane crashed off the side of the runway as it attempted to land at Torrance Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Torrance Police and Fire departments responded to the scene of the crash around 11 a.m., a spokesman for the Police Department said. Video footage from the scene showed the plane wreckage piled up just off the runway, with fire trucks and police cars parked nearby.

The plane was a single-engine Arion Lightning and had two people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was not immediately clear if either of the two people on board survived.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead on the investigation.