Small plane crashes at Torrance airport

A small plane crashed at the Torrance Municipal Airport on Wednesday.
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
A small plane crashed off the side of the runway as it attempted to land at Torrance Municipal Airport on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Torrance Police and Fire departments responded to the scene of the crash around 11 a.m., a spokesman for the Police Department said. Video footage from the scene showed the plane wreckage piled up just off the runway, with fire trucks and police cars parked nearby.

The plane was a single-engine Arion Lightning and had two people aboard, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was not immediately clear if either of the two people on board survived.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead on the investigation.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

