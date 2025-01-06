Small plane crashes outside home in Temple City neighborhood

A small plane crashed into the yard of a home in Temple City just before 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded about 8 a.m. to reports that a single-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood in the 4900 block of Arden Drive in Temple City.

The plane crashed into some greenery outside a home, but did not hit any structures, said Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters are assessing two people who were inside the plane for injuries, Garcia said. Further information about their conditions was not immediately available.

TV news footage from the scene shows a plane wedged between a cluster of trees and a house. It is not clear what caused the plane to crash.

The crash in Temple City comes days after a small plane crashed into a commercial building in Fullerton, killing two people and injuring 18 others.