California

Small plane crashes outside home in Temple City neighborhood

Aerial view of a small plane crashed into a yard between two homes.
A small plane crashed into the yard of a home in Temple City just before 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
(KTLA-TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
A small airplane crashed outside a home in Temple City early Monday, fire officials said.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded about 8 a.m. to reports that a single-engine plane crashed in a neighborhood in the 4900 block of Arden Drive in Temple City.

The plane crashed into some greenery outside a home, but did not hit any structures, said Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters are assessing two people who were inside the plane for injuries, Garcia said. Further information about their conditions was not immediately available.

TV news footage from the scene shows a plane wedged between a cluster of trees and a house. It is not clear what caused the plane to crash.

The crash in Temple City comes days after a small plane crashed into a commercial building in Fullerton, killing two people and injuring 18 others.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

