California

Man dies after falling from Disneyland parking garage

The massive Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim in 2017.
(Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)
By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
A man died after falling from a multistory parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday night, Anaheim police said.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call from a witness just before 9 p.m., said Sgt. Shane Carringer, a public information officer with the police department. The man, who police say was in his 50s, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation revealed that it is most likely a suicide,” said Carringer, adding that the man did not appear to have entered the theme park Saturday before his death.

Disneyland suspended tram services during the investigation, ABC7 News reported.

The seven-story Mickey & Friends garage was the largest parking structure in the United States when it opened in 2000. Saturday’s death would not be the first time someone has died by suicide after leaping from the structure. Previous deaths include a 61-year-old man in 2010, a 23-year-old man in 2012 and a 40-year-old man in 2016.

Representatives from the Disneyland Resort have not responded to requests for comment.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or (800) 273-8255. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a mental health crisis. The Lifeline currently serves TTY users either through their preferred relay service or by dialing 711, then 988.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

