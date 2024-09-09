Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon

A runner died over the weekend after competing in Disneyland’s Halloween Half Marathon amid Southern California’s triple-digit heat wave.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the man crossed the finish line of the race clutching his chest. A volunteer caught him before he collapsed, according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter.

“Anaheim fire and rescue personnel were on scene immediately and started giving lifesaving measures and transported them to the hospital,” Sutter said. “Unfortunately, they worked on him for about an hour, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The Orange County coroner’s office confirmed the identity of the runner as 35-year-old Bobby Graves, who lived in Garden Grove. Graves, who went by his middle name, Caleb, was an avid fan of Disney’s theme parks and built a following on social media under the user name @calebgtravels, where he shared his passion for the franchise with more than 20,000 others on Instagram and TikTok.

According to Sutter, Graves had no known medical conditions before his unexpected death. He was also an experienced long-distance runner who dedicated a portion of his online reels to reviews and advice for other runners looking to participate in Disney road races. Before his last race, Graves had competed earlier this year in Disney World’s full marathon and half-marathon races, as he did in 2023.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Caleb’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in an email.

In 2019, another runner died during a Disneyland race. The individual collapsed while running in the Walt Disney World Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend 5K.

Disney did not respond to The Times’ questions about what precautionary measures were taken to prevent heat exhaustion during this weekend’s Halloween Half Marathon.

A day before the event, Graves went on TikTok to share his concerns about the heat wave with his followers.

“I was outside for like 20 minutes walking my dog,” Graves said as he filmed himself lying under a blanket and resting on a pillow. “Ten minutes later after I came back in, I just passed out.” Graves pointed out that he grew up in Texas and was used to hot weather in his home state, but “the UV exposure with the heat in Southern California is its own kind of beast.”

“I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning,” he added.

Graves grew up in Stephenville, Texas, and studied biology at the University of Texas at Austin before earning his law degree at Georgetown University. According to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s directory, Graves was a litigation associate at the law firm and was based in Century City, where he specialized in intellectual property, digital media and entertainment, and trademark and copyright infringement.

“We were informed earlier today that Caleb Graves passed away. His many friends and colleagues at the firm are grieving the loss of a stellar person and lawyer,” Wilson Sonsini said by email. “Out of respect for his family’s privacy, we have no further comment at this time.”

Graves also nurtured creative pursuits. He wrote a collection of poems, “love, and other love,” and directed two short films in 2022, “Bingo Queen” and “Magic Hunt.”

Family and friends went on Facebook to share condolences while grieving his death.

“He will surely be missed,” posted one user, who asked that the Graves family be given “the space and opportunity they need to make the upcoming arrangements necessary for such an incredible loss.”