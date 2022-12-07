San Marcos resident shoots intruder who allegedly tried to steal a goat, Sheriff’s Department says
A man was shot in the stomach after he tried to steal a man’s goat at 3:22 p.m. Monday on Seeforever Drive near Colorado Hills Drive, deputies said.
A 36-year-old man was shot Monday evening when he allegedly tried to steal a goat from its owner in San Marcos, sheriff’s deputies said.
The call was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Seeforever Drive near Colorado Hills Drive, the Sheriff’s Department said. According to Lt. Michael Arens, the 79-year-old man caught the younger man sneaking into his backyard to take the goat.
The intruder threw the goat into the front seat of a dune buggy on the property, Arens said in a news release. He said the homeowner had a rifle and confronted the intruder before he could start the vehicle.
The younger man charged at the homeowner and tried to grab the gun, Arens said. During a struggle for the firearm, the homeowner fired the rifle.
The intruder was hit in his stomach, Lt. David Collins said Monday night. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening.
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, battery, attempted vehicle theft and elder abuse, among other charges, sheriff’s officials said. The homeowner was not arrested.
Updates
10:24 a.m. Dec. 7, 2022: This story was updated with information from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.