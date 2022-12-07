San Marcos resident shoots intruder who allegedly tried to steal a goat, Sheriff’s Department says

A 36-year-old man was shot Monday evening when he allegedly tried to steal a goat from its owner in San Marcos, sheriff’s deputies said.

The call was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Seeforever Drive near Colorado Hills Drive, the Sheriff’s Department said. According to Lt. Michael Arens, the 79-year-old man caught the younger man sneaking into his backyard to take the goat.

The intruder threw the goat into the front seat of a dune buggy on the property, Arens said in a news release. He said the homeowner had a rifle and confronted the intruder before he could start the vehicle.

The younger man charged at the homeowner and tried to grab the gun, Arens said. During a struggle for the firearm, the homeowner fired the rifle.

The intruder was hit in his stomach, Lt. David Collins said Monday night. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, battery, attempted vehicle theft and elder abuse, among other charges, sheriff’s officials said. The homeowner was not arrested.