Police are looking for owner of pit bull that fatally attacked mini poodle in Santa Monica

Police are urging the owner of a pit bull that fatally attacked a mini poodle Friday evening in Santa Monica near Main and Strand streets to come forward.
The unidentified male owner of the leashed pit bull was seen speaking to the driver of a parked car when the pit bull bit the leashed poodle, according to Santa Monica police.
Soon after, the man left the scene and headed in an unknown direction, police said.
Police said Christopher Dietrick, the owner of the mini poodle, tried to intervene and was bitten by the pit bull.
“Generally speaking, potential violations in these types of cases are most likely to fall under misdemeanor-level offenses,” Santa Monica Police Lt. Lewis Gilmore said in an email to the L.A. Times. “These could include municipal code violations related to leash laws, failure to control a dangerous dog, or failure to provide identifying information following a dog bite.”
The Santa Monica Animal Control Unit is currently investigating the incident. Officers have approached the address on file for the pit bull but have not made contact with its owner. It is unknown if the address is the permanent residence of the owner or how the police identified it.
When the responsible party is identified and the case is completed, the Animal Control Unit will determine what citations will be appropriate.
After the investigation is complete, the Animal Control Unit will quarantine the dog for 10 days, according to police.
Authorities released video footage of the owner walking the pit bull. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Animal Control Unit at (310) 458-8595.
