Photos: Leimert Park celebration for Karen Bass before swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass attends a "homecoming" event by KBLA 1580 Talk Radio at Leimert Park on December 10, 2022.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Karen Bass attended a “homecoming” event hosted by a local radio station Saturday at Leimert Park, the day before her swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles.

Bass asked the vice president to administer the oath of office as a nod to their status as two of California’s most powerful Black women, according to a Harris aide. Harris was honored to be asked, the aide added.

Supporters listen to Mayor-elect Karen Bass speak Saturday in Leimert Park.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Karen Bass celebrates with California Senator Steven Bradford as California State Controller Betty Yee looks on
Bass celebrates with California Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) as State Controller Betty Yee looks on.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The audience cheers for Bass.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Members of the Crenshaw High School Marching Band perform at the KBLA 1580 Talk Radio "homecoming" event
The Crenshaw High School marching band performs at the event for Bass.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Members of the crowd pray at the start of the party.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Suspended Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas gives Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass a kiss of support
Suspended Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas gives Bass a kiss of support.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Bass and supporters dance onstage.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

