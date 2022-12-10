Photos: Leimert Park celebration for Karen Bass before swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris

Karen Bass attended a “homecoming” event hosted by a local radio station Saturday at Leimert Park, the day before her swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles.

Bass asked the vice president to administer the oath of office as a nod to their status as two of California’s most powerful Black women, according to a Harris aide. Harris was honored to be asked, the aide added.

Supporters listen to Mayor-elect Karen Bass speak Saturday in Leimert Park. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Bass celebrates with California Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) as State Controller Betty Yee looks on. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The audience cheers for Bass. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Crenshaw High School marching band performs at the event for Bass. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the crowd pray at the start of the party. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Suspended Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas gives Bass a kiss of support. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)