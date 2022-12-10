Photos: Leimert Park celebration for Karen Bass before swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris

Share
Karen Bass attended a “homecoming” event hosted by a local radio station Saturday at Leimert Park, the day before her swearing in by Vice President Kamala Harris as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles.
Bass asked the vice president to administer the oath of office as a nod to their status as two of California’s most powerful Black women, according to a Harris aide. Harris was honored to be asked, the aide added.
