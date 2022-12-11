Suspect in custody after fatal road rage incident, authorities say

A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal road rage incident that occurred Friday night in Maywood, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a report of a man who was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard around 8 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from upper torso injuries, according to the statement. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators determined the man was involved in a road rage incident before he was struck, deputies said.

It appeared the man had gotten out of his vehicle before being hit by a green Tahoe, Sheriff’s Lt. Omar Camacho told KTLA5. The driver of the Tahoe reportedly left the scene, then returned and surrendered to authorities.

On Saturday, deputies said the suspect remained in custody.