Man suspected of driving stolen vehicle tailed by LAPD crashes into South L.A. taco truck

A man driving a vehicle that was suspected to have been stolen crashed into a taco truck Tuesday afternoon in South Los Angeles. Hours later, it wasn’t clear whether police were chasing the suspect at the time of the crash.

The incident began when authorities got a notification from a LoJack stolen-vehicle recovery system connected to a vehicle traveling on the 110 Freeway, said Officer Warren Moore, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Officers were following the vehicle, Moore said, but he was unable to say whether they were in active pursuit, with lights and sirens activated.

The driver around 1:15 p.m. crashed into a taco truck at 436 W. Vernon Ave., Moore said.

A man believed to be about 30 years old was trapped in a vehicle and was transported to a hospital after he was extricated, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Surveillance camera video shared with KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows a pickup truck veering off the road and slamming into a fruit cart on the sidewalk before plowing through a metal fence and striking a taco truck.