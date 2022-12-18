Wood-burning ban in place Sunday for South Coast region

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a one-day ban Sunday on the use of indoor and outdoor wood-burning devices throughout Southern California due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.

The temporary ban applies to areas within the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to a news release from the agency.

The ban doesn’t apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the High Desert.

“No-burn alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high,” the agency said in a statement.

Wood smoke particles can cause respiratory problems, including asthma attacks, and other health problems, the agency said.

Burning wood and manufactured fire logs, including those made from wax or paper, is banned in the affected areas, the agency said.

Residences that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service are exempt from the ban, according to the agency.

The agency’s “Check Before You Burn” program is in place from November through the end of February because particulate levels are highest during that time, the agency said.

Additional information is available at www.AirAlerts.org.

