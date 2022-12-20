Merced man arrested after 2-year-old daughter’s life-threatening fentanyl exposure

A 34-year-old Merced man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after his 2-year-old daughter was hospitalized for fentanyl exposure, police said.

The toddler is expected to make a full recovery, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Her parents brought the girl to the emergency room Sunday after she “experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” the statement said.

Investigators determined that the girl’s father, Marvin Thomas, had brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into their home, where the child was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid.

Thomas could face a felony count of child endangerment.

Police said both parents were cooperating with the investigation, which involves Child Protective Services.