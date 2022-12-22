Advertisement
California

Woman who tried to claim reward for Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs is sentenced

A French bulldog in a harness sits in the grass next to a woman's legs
A French bulldog sits near an area on Sierra Bonita Avenue where Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen in February 2021.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

The criminal case against a woman who walked into a Los Angeles police station with two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs days after the singer’s dog walker was shot in a robbery has come to an end.

Jennifer McBride, 52, pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.

McBride originally faced two criminal charges, but one count of being an accessory after the fact was dropped as part of the plea deal, court records show.

Advertisement

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was walking Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood on Feb. 25, 2021, when a car pulled up and two men jumped out.

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his 5-year-old son Kai'Lon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Tuesday and told jurors that Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and wounded her as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. The Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

California

Jurors weigh Tory Lanez’s fate in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is charged with shooting hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after a Hollywood party in 2020.

Fischer resisted when the men tried to snatch the dogs, and he was shot in the chest. The assailants took two of the dogs and escaped. He was later released from a hospital.

The dogs were recovered after McBride walked into a Los Angeles police station with the two bulldogs days after the shooting.

She claimed that she came across the dogs tied to a pole and asked about a $500,000 reward the singer had offered for their return, police said at the time. McBride was later arrested.

Investigators found that she was in a relationship with the father of one of the men accused of assaulting Fischer.

FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James Howard Jackson. The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker and stole two of her French bulldogs in 2021 pleaded no contest to attempted murder Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

California

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker pleads no contest, sentenced to 21 years in prison

James Howard Jackson, part of a crew that shot Ryan Fischer while trying to steal Lady Gaga’s dogs, pleads no contest and gets 21 years in prison.

The triggerman, 20-year-old James Howard Jackson, pleaded no contest to attempted murder this month and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Jackson was on the lam for months after he was mistakenly released from jail in April due to a clerical error. He was recaptured in August.

Harold White, 42, who was in a relationship with McBride, pleaded no contest to being an ex-convict in possession of a firearm this month.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 13, court records show.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement