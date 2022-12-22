Woman who tried to claim reward for Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs is sentenced

The criminal case against a woman who walked into a Los Angeles police station with two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs days after the singer’s dog walker was shot in a robbery has come to an end.

Jennifer McBride, 52, pleaded no contest Thursday to one count of receiving stolen property and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.

McBride originally faced two criminal charges, but one count of being an accessory after the fact was dropped as part of the plea deal, court records show.

Advertisement

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was walking Lady Gaga’s three French bulldogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood on Feb. 25, 2021, when a car pulled up and two men jumped out.

Fischer resisted when the men tried to snatch the dogs, and he was shot in the chest. The assailants took two of the dogs and escaped. He was later released from a hospital.

The dogs were recovered after McBride walked into a Los Angeles police station with the two bulldogs days after the shooting.

She claimed that she came across the dogs tied to a pole and asked about a $500,000 reward the singer had offered for their return, police said at the time. McBride was later arrested.

Investigators found that she was in a relationship with the father of one of the men accused of assaulting Fischer.

The triggerman, 20-year-old James Howard Jackson, pleaded no contest to attempted murder this month and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Jackson was on the lam for months after he was mistakenly released from jail in April due to a clerical error. He was recaptured in August.

Harold White, 42, who was in a relationship with McBride, pleaded no contest to being an ex-convict in possession of a firearm this month.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 13, court records show.