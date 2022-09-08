Advertisement
California

Legal Weed, Broken Promises: A Times series on the fallout of legal pot in California

Cannabis plants grow on an illegal farm. (Brain van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

By Los Angeles Times Staff
California’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2016 ushered in a multibillion-dollar industry estimated to be the largest legal weed market in the world. But many of the promises of legalization have proved elusive.

A surge in illegal cannabis

MT. SHASTA VISTA, CA - January 14, 2022: Aerial view of illicit greenhouses crowding the landscape among pinons and sage in the rural subdivision on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 in Mt. Shasta Vista, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

Illegal cannabis farms are engulfing parts of California and exploiting farm workers who work in squalid, deadly conditions, a Times investigation finds.

Satellite image shows cannabis greenhouses and gardens rise from the ashes of the North Complex fire.

Nobody knows how widespread illegal cannabis grows are in California. So we mapped them

A Times analysis of satellite imagery suggests California’s efforts to encourage cannabis growers into the legal market are foundering.

California’s social equity promise

LOS ANGELES-CA-OCTOBER 21, 2021: Kika Keith, owner of Gorilla Rx cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles, is photographed on Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California promised ‘social equity’ after pot legalization. Those hit hardest feel betrayed

The promise of ‘social equity’ has been a key narrative tied to California’s legalized pot industry. So far, efforts have been mired by costly delays.

A legal pathway to clear convictions falls short

NORTHRIDGE, CA - OCTOBER 28: Sara Rodriguez poses for a portrait at a Project Rebound mixer that supports formerly incarcerated students on Cal State campuses on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Northridge, CA. Rodriguez is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona and just got her MSW from UCLA in June. Before that, she was incarcerated on charges stemming from her weed felony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. Tens of thousands are still languishing

More than 30,000 Californians are stuck with felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records that should have been wiped ‘automatically.’

Assemblymember Mia Bonta, middle, walks to a podium to speak between Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

New bill takes aim at California’s slow progress clearing pot convictions

Proposed legislation to speed the dismissal of cannabis convictions comes two weeks after a Times investigation.

