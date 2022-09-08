Legal Weed, Broken Promises: A Times series on the fallout of legal pot in California

1
California’s legalization of recreational cannabis in 2016 ushered in a multibillion-dollar industry estimated to be the largest legal weed market in the world. But many of the promises of legalization have proved elusive.
A surge in illegal cannabis
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
Illegal cannabis farms are engulfing parts of California and exploiting farm workers who work in squalid, deadly conditions, a Times investigation finds.
A Times analysis of satellite imagery suggests California’s efforts to encourage cannabis growers into the legal market are foundering.
California’s social equity promise
The promise of ‘social equity’ has been a key narrative tied to California’s legalized pot industry. So far, efforts have been mired by costly delays.
A legal pathway to clear convictions falls short
More than 30,000 Californians are stuck with felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records that should have been wiped ‘automatically.’
Proposed legislation to speed the dismissal of cannabis convictions comes two weeks after a Times investigation.
