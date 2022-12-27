Advertisement
California

Armed man in Westminster tried to grab a purse but got a face full of pepper spray

By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
A would-be robber who tried to take a woman’s purse at gunpoint Christmas morning in Westminster was pepper-sprayed instead, police said.

The woman was out for a walk near the intersection of Bushard Street and England Avenue when she was approached by a man on a bicycle, according to a statement from Westminster police.

“Instead of exchanging joyful Christmas wishes, the suspect produced a handgun,” the statement read.

The woman did not want to hand over her purse and, instead, grabbed her pepper spray and used it on the suspect.

“Luckily, the suspect did not shoot the victim and instead fled the scene on his bicycle,” the statement said.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The man was described as slim, with a chiseled face, pointy nose and in his 30s. He was about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wearing a black beanie, jacket with white lettering, black pants and jacket.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Westminster police at (714) 548-3767 or (714) 548-3773.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

