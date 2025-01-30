Stabbing attack of woman crossing East Hollywood street captured on security video

Authorities sought the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stabbing a woman as she crossed the street in East Hollywood near the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro station on Jan. 18.

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who was captured on surveillance video stabbing a woman in an East Hollywood crosswalk.

The incident occurred at noon on Jan. 18 near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video of the attack shows the woman crossing the street next to two other people when the assailant approaches her from behind and attacks her, making stabbing motions toward her head.

Advertisement

The first officers to arrive on the scene found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics took her to a hospital with injuries that officials said were not life-threatening.

Image from surveillance video of stabbing suspect. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police investigators said she was stabbed twice before the attacker fled east on Santa Monica Boulevard to the Vermont/Santa Monica Metro station.

Police described the suspect as a 30-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. In the video he is wearing dark pants, a jacket and a black-and-white striped shirt. The LAPD released an image of the man’s face in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at (213) 484-3631 on weekdays. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477