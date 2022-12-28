Advertisement
Santa Monica Ferris wheel will count down to 2023 with 90-foot-tall display

People stand in the water at the beach, with the Santa Monica Ferris wheel lighted up in the background.
The Santa Monica Pier’s Ferris wheel around Fourth of July 2021.
(Nick Agro / For The Times)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Equipped with 174,000 LED lights, the iconic Santa Monica Ferris wheel will mark the New Year with a magnificent light show Saturday night.

The show is set to start at 11:30 p.m. with the ticking off of the last seconds of the year on a large 90-foot-tall light display on the side of the Ferris wheel.

Hosted by Pacific Park, the light show will begin with designs and displays on the side of the wheel until 11:59 p.m., when a 60-second countdown is set to bring in the new year.

According to the park, the display will then wish spectators a “Happy New Year” in more than a dozen languages.

The Santa Monica Pier will be closed by the time the light show begins, however. Rides and games at the pier will shut down at 9 p.m. and the pier will close at 10 p.m., according to the park. However, the large 90-foot-tall display will be visible up and down the state beach.

Pacific Park also plans to stream the countdown at pacpark.com.

California
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

