Everything you need to know about Disneyland’s biggest event of the decade

The Disneyland Resort is turning 70 in July, and it has never missed an opportunity to throw a party — especially one rooted in nostalgia. For the year-long event, a number of fan favorites are making their return, in addition to some new shows and tweaks to favorite attractions.

The festivities officially launch May 16, although not all offerings will be available right away. Some will be rolled out to coincide with Disneyland’s official birthday on July 17. The celebration is planned to last through summer 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration — including details on a ticket deal.

Advertisement

Disneyland Park

The return of a fan-favorite parade. Evening parade Paint the Night made its debut in Anaheim during Disneyland’s 60th anniversary a decade ago, and it’s back for the 70th. A sort of spiritual successor to the on-again/off-again Main Street Electrical Parade, Paint the Night has a fast-moving soundtrack, more than 1 million LED lights and glittering, shimmering floats that honor franchises such as “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Cars.” Paint the Night is a vibrant, high-energy show that intersperses dance, tech and the requisite amount of evening sparkle.

Anna and Elsa will rejoin the Paint the Night parade on the float inspired by “Frozen.” (Paul Hiffmeyer / Disneyland Resort)

A legendary ride gets an update. It’s a Small World is so filled with details — playful dolls, adorable creatures, colorful vignettes, all of it designed in the style of artist Mary Blair — that it’s impossible to see all of it on one ride through. And when the attraction reopens on May 9, it will have even more characters, as Disney is adding Miguel and Dante from the film “Coco” to the ride’s Mexico section. That’s not the only tweak planned for this legendary ride. Coming in July will be an additional verse to its memorable song, this one written by original co-composer Richard Sherman shortly before his death in 2024. Sherman wrote the verse to celebrate the song’s 60th anniversary, as the attraction opened at the New York World’s Fair in 1964 before being installed at Disneyland in 1966.

Advertisement

Miguel and Dante from the Disney/Pixar film “Coco” will be added to classic It’s a Small World when the ride repoens in May. (Disney concept art)

A new projection show comes to It’s a Small World. The work and style of Blair also will be honored via a new projection experience that will unfold on the façade of It’s a Small World. Titled “Tapestry of Happiness,” this nighttime show, described by Disney as an “animated mosaic of Disneyland attractions, moments and memories,” will include many songs associated with the park as well as the new tune “Celebrate Happy.” Expect a projection show that digs into Disneyland history and is high on nostalgia, with no doubt a moment or two designed to bring longtime fans to tears.

An evening performance that celebrates animation. The fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” will return for Disneyland’s 70th. Introduced for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Co., “Wondrous Journeys” focuses on the history of the company’s animated works. Some fine print: Not every night of “Wondrous Journeys” will feature fireworks, but it remains one of Disney’s better-received evening shows, as it features snippets of more than 60 films as well as nods to many shorts that helped define the studio.

Advertisement

A new character cavalcade will launch May 16 and continue throughout the year. Characters such as Duffy and ShellieMay, rarely seen in Anaheim, will take part. (Artist concept / Disneyland Resort)

Say hello to Duffy. First, the bad news: The terrific, contemporary dance-focused parade Magic Happens is currently not slated to run during Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. The consolation prize? Disneyland is introducing a new afternoon character cavalcade that will feature some 70th-anniversary attire and the arrival of rarely seen characters at Disneyland, such as Duffy and ShellieMay. The teddy bear characters are international Disney superstars, and cult favorites among American Disney fans.

Take a tour that honors Disneyland history. Disneyland will launch a new guided tour for its 70th anniversary, this one focused squarely on the history and development of the park. The two-hour experience, available for an additional charge, will be available for booking beginning April 24. Disney says the tour will place a special emphasis on the park’s opening-day attractions, as well as Walt Disney’s original vision for the park.

An audio-animatronics figure of Walt Disney will appear in the show “Walt Disney — A Magical Life,” which will debut in the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland in July. (Disneyland)

Speaking of Walt ... Opening July 17 will be a show in the Main Street Opera House that will celebrate the life and legacy of the park’s patriarch. “Walt Disney — A Magical Life” will for the 70th anniversary displace the show centered on Abraham Lincoln, and will feature the first-ever audio-animatronic of Disney, which the company has teased is its most lifelike figure to date. The figure, images of which the company is currently keeping under wraps, will be brought to life via audio recordings and will be situated in a setting designed to evoke Walt’s office. After the show’s initial run during the 70th, it will play in tandem with “Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln.” The exit hall for the attraction will feature concept art for Disneyland attractions in the works.

Travel & Experiences In defense of Disney adults The term ‘Disney adult’ is often associated with an allegiance to a corporation or a refusal to grow up. But maybe the young at heart know something the rest of us don’t?

Explore Disney tech at a historical art exhibit. Guests likely will want to arrive early for “Walt Disney — A Magical Life” once the show launches, as the gallery in the Opera House will be filled with a new exhibit developed by the company’s archives department in collaboration with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum as well as Walt Disney Imagineering, the secretive arm of the company devoted to theme park experiences. First, explore a selection of photographs and artifacts from before and during the Walt era that helps tell the Disneyland development story. Many items, including never-before-shown artifacts from Disney’s private Disneyland apartment, are on loan from the Walt Disney Family Museum. A final section will be dedicated to the development of audio-animatronic figures, looking at Walt’s passion for the creations and how they have evolved over the decades.

Advertisement

Disney California Adventure

A brand-new “World of Color” show that you can vote on. “World of Color Happiness!” is a new lagoon-based show for the 70th anniversary, this one inspired by Walt Disney’s original dedication for the park. “To all who come to this happy place, welcome,” Disney said in July 1955. “Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past, and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America.” Although here’s betting the World of Color show — sure to feature impressive fountains, projections and pyrotechnics — doesn’t delve too heavily into any “hard facts.”

The new “World of Color Happiness!” will debut in Disney California Adventure in May to celebrate Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. (Artist concept / Disneyland Resort)

Some of the animated works featured in the performance include “Turning Red,” “A Goofy Movie,” “Tangled” and “The Lion King,” and it will be hosted by the blue-haired character of Joy from the “Inside Out” films. Arrive early and vote via the Disneyland app to see various “Inside Out” characters — Sadness, Anger, Disgust or Envy — given greater prominence during the show. A new song from Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums fame will be featured in the production, and Boyz II Men have recorded a rendition of “Rainbow Connection” for it.

Carthay Circle will spring to life each night. The façade of the park’s upscale restaurant, Carthay Circle, will morph into a performance space. While Disney hasn’t detailed too heavily what audiences may expect to see on the building, expect a projection-based show with inventive lighting and music. The projections and lighting will be set to the 70th-anniversary theme song, “Celebrate Happy,” which is to be recorded by the Jonas Brothers.

Toy Story Midway Mania! will be updated with animations that nod to the 70th anniversary. (Artist concept / Disneyland Resort)

New surprises adorn Toy Story Midway Mania! While not the first video game-inspired ride, Toy Story Midway Mania! was quite possibly the first successful implementation of one. The ride works well with what is now known as Pixar Pier, a land full of carnival rides and games. It still holds up thanks to its simplicity. Of course, a unique ride vehicle — a carnival car with a spring-action launcher — doesn’t hurt. Now, the 2008 attraction will receive an ever-so-slight makeover for the 70th. Look for new animations that nod to the festivities peppered throughout the ride’s digital games.

Advertisement

Lifestyle For Subscribers Every ride at Disneyland, ranked Ranking the rides and attractions at Disneyland and California Adventure from best to worst is hard — but not impossible. Here is the ultimate Disneyland ride ranking.

A Pixar-focused daytime parade makes a comeback. Last year California Adventure unveiled a new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration,” and it’s returning for the 70th. Colorful floats that nod to recent films like “Luca” and “Turning Red,” the latter complete with a larger-than-life red panda Mei, are contrasted with smaller, more playful units that touch on “Toy Story” and “Monsters, Inc.” Throughout, there’s an underlying theme of friendship.

Dining, merchandise and more

A barbecue buffet, with a side of duck. Duck isn’t on the menu, but a certain waterfowl is the star of this dinner at the Grand Californian’s Storytellers Cafe. Donald’s Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet launches May 16 and features what’s described a a campfire-style barbecue. Expect spareribs, fried chicken, prime rib and more, and look for the likes of Donald, Daisy, Clarabelle, Goofy and Pluto in new adventure-inspired outfits. Reservations are recommended and the meal starts at $62 for adults and $36 for children.

Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian will host a new Donald Duck-led character dinner buffet. (David Nguyen / Disneyland Resort)

Specialty merchandise abounds. Disneyland is launching multiple merchandising lines for its 70th anniversary, some of which have already started to infiltrate the parks. The so-called “celebration collection” features brash colors and new collaborations with Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke. The “castle collection” is just that, featuring regal wear and jewelry inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle, while the “vault collection” is where all those seeking Disneyland nostalgia will want to head. The vault collection will be released in waves throughout the year, the first rendition looking at Disneyland maps. The “Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection” is said to boast vintage-style accessories and attire outfitted in some of Walt’s famous quotes. There’s plenty more, including pocket watches and charms, and a giant interactive key that will light up and play music as guests explore the park.

Disneyland is launching multiple new merch lines for the 70th anniversary, including one that features quotes from Walt Disney. (Disneyland Resort)

And you can see it all for a (slight) discount. Disneyland fans willing to commit to more than a day in the park can take part in a limited-time ticket offer. An anniversary ticket is on sale now, good for visits from May 16 to Aug. 14. It’s a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket that sells for $360, which works out to $120 per day. That’s a slight savings, as peak spring and summer tickets typically can’t be found for less than $142 per day and can run as high as $206. Those who opt in for a four-day $400 ticket will be able to access the parks for $100 per day. The tickets do not have to be used on consecutive days.

Advertisement