Advertisement
California

Two people killed in rock slide at Yosemite National Park

Icicles hang from Wawona Tunnel framing a view of Yosemite National Park lighted by afternoon light.
Icicles hanging from Wawona Tunnel frame a view of Yosemite National Park earlier this month.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Two people died in a rock slide at Yosemite National Park, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.

The rock slide occurred on Tuesday between the town of El Portal and the park’s Arch Rock Entrance, the sheriff’s office said. The identities of the people who were killed haven’t been officially released.

Yosemite National Park also confirmed that El Portal Road, which is a continuation of Highway 140 into Yosemite Valley, was closed Tuesday morning because of the rockfall but didn’t mention the fatal accident.

The road was reopened Wednesday.

A Yosemite National Park spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement