Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park reopening after rockslide, Caltrans says

Route 140 into Yosemite National Park is scheduled to reopen Wednesday afternoon after rain caused a rockslide.

The main road to Yosemite National Park is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, just in time for the long holiday weekend, Caltrans officials announced.

The two-mile stretch of Highway 140 closed after rain caused rocks to slide onto the road but will reopen about 4 p.m. under one-way traffic control, officials said. Unseasonably warm weather gave Caltrans and private contractors enough time to clear the road after recent storms in time for park visitors during the long Cesar Chavez holiday weekend.

Brian Hooker, public informant officer for Caltrans, stated the importance of the road to the local economy during its busy early spring season.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the busiest weekends ... but it’s important to support the local businesses,” said Hooker.

Though the road is opened, crews will have to intermittently pause drivers while they repave and make other repairs from the recent damage, Hooker said.

About a two-mile stretch of the highway — the main road to the park — between Briceburg and El Portal was closed last week after wet weather caused rocks to fall onto the road in a narrow canyon.

Advertisement

In the last few weeks, California has been hit with repeated storms that have dumped feet of snow in the mountains and created debris flows and rock slides on highways across the state.

The Yosemite Valley recorded 7.38 inches of rain during the recent storms, while El Portal recorded 6.48 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Though the road is reopened, Caltrans recommends park visitors follow live updates on its QuickMap app.

