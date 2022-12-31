The end of Roe vs. Wade: A photographer’s blog

Knowing that the abortion protections of Roe vs. Wade were in jeopardy, The Times early this year formed a team to report on the issue.
Named as photographer, I traveled throughout the West, visiting abortion clinics and centers run by those opposed to the procedure. I was inside a Texas clinic the moment the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision came down.
For this assignment, the patients’ privacy and doctors’ safety were forefront in my mind. It was a delicate situation. At times, I was able to use a mirrorless camera, which made the shutter silent. I felt less obtrusive, which was important.
Some of the most poignant photographs came from a clinic in New Mexico.
I had sent emails to the clinic administrator of the University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health in Albuquerque and the physician on staff. I reiterated how important this issue was for women. I agreed not to photograph any patient without their permission.
They said I could come.
I was surprised by how many patients wanted to tell their story, especially the torment they felt dealing with their state’s abortion restrictions and their own conscience.
“I think we’ll see a lot of unsafe abortions and women dying.”
— Dr. William Hern, owner of Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado, on the consequences of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade
“Oh, my gosh, the magnitude for us is going to be tremendous. ... This ripples far beyond New Mexico, and they’re going to be coming to us.”
— Dr. Lisa Hofler, University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health
“Keep your laws off my body.”
— Abortion rights supporter protesting the end of Roe vs. Wade
“They were really willing to help. They had a lot of resources.”
— Rayenieshia Cole, mother of three, on the Birth Choice pregnancy center in Dallas
“We pray for an end to abortion. We hope that day will come.”
— Ronda Kay Moreland, chair of Birth Choice’s board
“The Supreme Court just overturned Roe vs. Wade. They’ve taken away your right to choose what to do with your body.”
— Dr. Alan Braid, clinic owner
“So we have to go out of state? This is insane.”
— April Reese, who was turned away from an abortion clinic
“We need to meet these women where they are and provide enough support that they don’t need to choose between their child’s life and their own.”
