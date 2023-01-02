Man fatally shot by LAPD officers in Westlake

A man was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Westlake on Monday after he allegedly armed himself with a knife, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. LAPD Rampart patrol officers responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street for a domestic violence restraining order violation, police said.

After they arrived, officers spoke with a suspect in his 40s who was inside an apartment unit.

The man would not exit the apartment or comply with the officers’ orders, police said. They continued talking to him for about 15 minutes before he allegedly “armed himself with a large knife.”

Officers used “less lethal” options, including pepper spray and a Taser, and the man momentarily dropped the knife but immediately rearmed himself, police said. Police then fatally shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division, along with representatives from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and Office of the Inspector General, are conducting an investigation, according to the LAPD.

Information on the number of shots and how many officers fired was not released. LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said that information would be provided 72 hours after the shooting.

The department said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing, which includes relevant body-worn camera video, within 45 days.