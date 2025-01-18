Advertisement
Alhambra police fatally shoot man who came at them with a knife, authorities say

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 

Alhambra police officers fatally shot a man Saturday as he advanced on them with a knife, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

About 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a call reporting a suicidal man in the 1200 block of South Almansor St. in Alhambra, and when they arrived a man came at them with the knife, according to the Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the Alhambra Police Department in investigating the incident.

The Sheriff’s Department said the man was shot several times after he came at officers in “an aggressive manner” and ignored commands to drop the knife.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police found what they described as “a large kitchen knife” at the scene. No further details have been released.

Christopher Goffard

