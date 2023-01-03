Advertisement
LAPD conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in burned RV

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man’s body was found in a burned RV in Exposition Park on Monday, authorities said.

A witness said they saw a man approach the RV and throw an unknown object into the vehicle shortly before it caught fire, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on Budlong Avenue near Browning Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters found the body of a man inside the parked RV after they extinguished the blaze.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and remains at large, according to police.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

