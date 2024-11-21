Advertisement
California

Burning tree in South Los Angeles leads firefighters to a grim discovery

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Thursday behind an apartment building in South Los Angeles.
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead early Thursday when firefighters were called to put out a tree fire behind an apartment building in South Los Angeles.
(OnScene.TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
A person was found dead early Thursday when firefighters were called to put out a tree fire behind an apartment building in South Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on E. Vernon Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., where they found the person’s body, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire started in an alley behind a building surrounded by what appeared to be discarded furniture and boxes, according to video from the scene.

Los Angeles Police Officer Kevin Terzes said the death is being investigated as “suspicious” and authorities have not yet determined how the individual died. The person has not been identified.

Hannah Fry

