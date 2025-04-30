Prep talk: Palisades goes for City titles in boys’ and girls’ lacrosse

It’s been a tough school year for every Palisades High student dealing with the temporary closure of their campus because of the Palisades fire and being forced to find alternative sites to practice their various sports.

For the Palisades boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams, they’ve made it through with flying colors. Each team will play for a City Section championship on Wednesday against host El Camino Real. The matches are 4 p.m. for the girls and 6 p.m. for the boys.

Riley Popovich (left) of Palisades competes against Birmingham. (Steve Galluzzo)

Freshman Elexus Ray has scored more than 100 goals for the girls’ team.

Students now attend classes at a temporary campus in Santa Monica, so bringing home a couple City championship trophies in lacrosse would be a good morale boost for the student body. …

The Mission League track and field finals are set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. The 100 meters is always a highlight featuring some of the best football players in the league showing off their speed. …

Starting next week, lots of schools engaging in spring football will begin holding showcases hoping to attract college recruiters. The new idea is to have seven-on-seven competitions against other schools.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.