Southern California storm to unleash pounding rain for days due to atmospheric river

Southern California should expect another round of significant rain beginning Wednesday morning through late Thursday.

The region saw heavy rains early this week but was spared widespread disruptions — even with the Los Angeles area recording 2 to 5 inches from the New Year’s storm, then another quarter-inch from a smaller storm that rolled through late Monday.

But this is just a preview. While Southern California won’t be as hard hit as Northern California, there are definite dangers ahead.

Intense rains

Rich Thompson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard, called Tuesday a “temporary drying out” for the L.A. area before the rain picks up again Tuesday evening, becoming heavier through Thursday.

Thompson said most of Los Angeles County could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain those days, with some areas getting up to 6 inches.

“We’re definitely looking at a lot of rainfall,” he said. Parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties are under a flood watch beginning Wednesday evening, while areas of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have a flood watch issued for Thursday.

High winds

With high winds also expected, forecasters predicted rush hour Thursday morning could become a nightmare, with minor flooding, the potential for fallen trees and other debris on the road and possible power outages.

Winds in Southern California are expected to reach 30 to 50 mph in the coasts and valleys, and up to 60 mph in the Antelope Valley and mountains.

High surf

Thompson also warned of hazardous coastal conditions, with high surf Thursday and Friday that could cause flooding and beach erosion.

More to come

Conditions should dry out Friday — but officials say more rain is on the way.

“As we get into Sunday and early next week, there’s still potential for some wet events, just not as strong as what we’re expecting Wednesday and Thursday,” said Eric Boldt, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “We’ll continue to see rainfall going into next week.”

Tips