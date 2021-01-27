California’s fire, rain and mudslide cycle: How to prepare and stay safe

Atmospheric river storms in California are raising concerns about mudslides and debris flows in areas hit by recent fires.

Much of California’s Central Coast is under a flash flood watch through Thursday morning. Officials have warned of potential high winds, power outages and debris flows.

The state is notorious for a deadly cycle of fires followed by rain and mudslides. But slides can also occur days, weeks and even months after it stops raining.

Here are some key points from the pages of The Times and other sources. Also check out this infographic on how mudslides happen.

How mudslides happen

In a burned area , a wildfire can make the soils repellent to water, creating a floodlike flow on the ground that picks up rocks and debris.

In an area that has not burned, soil can become saturated. Pressure builds up underground and soil starts moving, picking up mud and debris as it flows downhill.

Water rushing down with only mud is called a mudflow. If the flow picks up rocks, branches and rocks or boulders, that’s called a debris flow. Mud and debris flows are types of shallow landslides , generally defined as less than 15 feet deep.

Another type of shallow landslide involves a saturated hillside that collapses but does not move very far, such as one that buries a roadway with dirt and rocks from a neighboring slope. They can happen up to an hour after a burst of intense rain.

In areas where the bedrock is very deep, rainwater can seep deep underground during multiple rainstorms. During a series of repeated heavy storms, water can accumulate and build up pressure. The pressure can destabilize an entire chunk of land, causing it to collapse downhill. Landslides can happen slowly, and they may show warning signs like cracking or subtle movements, allowing people time to escape. But they can also strike rapidly with no warning, even on a rainless day months after the end of winter.

Tips to stay safe

Here are some basic tips to prepare for mudslides from the California Department of Conservation:

