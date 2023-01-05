Advertisement
California

Four children treated at school for medical complaints not related to fentanyl

By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Four children were treated for medical complaints at a Koreatown school on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The issue was not fentanyl related, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange confirmed. It was not immediately clear what prompted the medical call to a charter school at 152 N. Vermont Ave.

Two students were transported to a local hospital and two other students remained at the school as paramedics evaluated them.

This is a developing story.

