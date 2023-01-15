Wrong-way driver in Fontana hits SUV, killing three and injuring three others

Two men and a teenage girl were killed and three others severely injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into an SUV carrying five passengers Saturday in Fontana, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene on the 210 Freeway near the Citrus Avenue exit just after 6:30 a.m., the agency said.

An unidentified 23-year-old Fontana man was driving his 2012 Ford sedan eastward in the westbound highway lanes when he struck a 2001 Lexus sports utility vehicle with five people inside, including the 43-year-old male driver, according to the CHP.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, officials said.

One of the SUV passengers — a 16-year-old girl — also died shortly after the crash at a hospital, officials said.

The three remaining passengers — a 42-year-old and 5-year-old, both female, and a 3-year-old boy — suffered “major injuries” and were transported to hospitals, according to the CHP. The identities of the SUV occupants have not been released.

The Lexus occupants lived in Highland, but it has not been determined if they were related, authorities said.

The crash shut down traffic for part of Saturday morning between Sierra and Citrus avenues as drivers were told to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP’s Rancho Cucamonga Division.